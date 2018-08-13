Campbell plans $1M project for wastewater plant

CAMPBELL

More than $1 million in renovations are planned for the Campbell wastewater treatment plant this year and in 2019.

Bill Coleman, the office manager for the Mahoning County Sanitary Engineers Department said the county will accept bids on the project on Aug. 22.

The project’s target cost is $1,149,000 and will be paid for through use of sewer revenue bonds issued in 2017 to be repaid over 20 years.

“What we’re doing now is we’re going through a series of improvements and upgrades for treatment processes and their related equipment, including clarifiers, which are involved in the separation of solid wastes from liquid, belt filter presses, pumps, motor controls and panels,” Coleman said.

The upgrades are part of a decade-long effort to modernize the wastewater treatment plant and meet the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Pollutant Elimination System permit requirements.

