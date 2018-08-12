Blood Drives


August 12, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Blood Drives

MONDAY

Cortland United Methodist Church, 155 N. High St., 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. TUESDAY

iHeartmedia, 7461 South Ave., Boardman, 1 to 6 p.m.

Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., Youngstown, noon to 6 p.m.

Church Hill United Methodist Church, 189 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, Liberty, 2 to 6 p.m.

St. Demetrios Community Center, 3223 Atlantic St. NE, Warren, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty St., 1 to 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Drive, Canfield, 1 to 6 p.m.

Poland Library, 311 S. Main St., 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Road, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cortland Masonic Lodge, 3263 Everett Hull Road, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

