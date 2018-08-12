Blood Drives
Blood Drives
MONDAY
Cortland United Methodist Church, 155 N. High St., 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. TUESDAY
iHeartmedia, 7461 South Ave., Boardman, 1 to 6 p.m.
Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., Youngstown, noon to 6 p.m.
Church Hill United Methodist Church, 189 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, Liberty, 2 to 6 p.m.
St. Demetrios Community Center, 3223 Atlantic St. NE, Warren, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty St., 1 to 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Drive, Canfield, 1 to 6 p.m.
Poland Library, 311 S. Main St., 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Road, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cortland Masonic Lodge, 3263 Everett Hull Road, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 17, 2018 midnight
Blood Drives
- October 8, 2017 midnight
Blood Drives
- October 9, 2016 midnight
Blood Drives
- April 15, 2018 midnight
Blood Drives
- July 29, 2018 midnight
Blood Drives
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.