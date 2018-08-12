ARMED FORCES DIGEST

ACADEMY NOMINATIONS

WASHINGTON

U.S. Sens. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, and Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, encouraged Ohio high-school students interested in 2019 admission to U.S. Military Service Academies to apply to each senator’s office for a congressional nomination.

Each year, Portman and Brown nominate up to 10 students for each service academy: The Air Force Academy, the Naval Academy, the Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy.

Interested students who meet eligibility requirements should send their completed application packet to Portman’s Columbus office and to Brown’s Cleveland office no later than Sept. 21. The application process is time-intensive. Applicants should plan well in advance.

For information or to request an application, visit Portman’s website – www.portman.senate.gov – or Brown’s website, www.brown.senate.gov. Inquiries can also be directed to Portman’s academy coordinator at his Columbus office 1-800-205-6446 and to Brown’s academy coordinator at his Cleveland office at 1-888-896-6446.

HONORS

GIRARD

Air Force 2nd Lt. Eric A. Wolf, a native of Girard, recently was awarded his Combat Systems Officer wings during a ceremony at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla.

Attending the ceremony were his parents, Ruth and Tony Wolf of Girard; his sisters, Rachel Wolf and her friend, Mike Reilman, and Jessica and Matt Hylton; ; Eric’s aunt and uncle, Rita and Rob MacIntosh; and Eric’s girlfriend, Kylie, who presented his wings.

Wolf’s next assignments are survival training and completion of navigational training at Little Rock Air Force Base, after which he will be stationed at the 910th Airlift Wing at Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna.

DEPLOYED

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class David Lapin, a 2012 Salem High School graduate and Salem native, is serving aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Carney participating in a North Atlantic Treaty Organization ballistic- missile defense mission in Rota Spain.

Lapin is an interior communications electrician, responsible for maintaining telephone, fire and flooding alarms, playing movies, soldering and troubleshooting, aboard one of the four advanced warships forward-deployed to Rota. Guided-missile destroyers are warships that provide multimission offensive and defensive capabilities.

By serving in the Navy, Lapin is continuing a family tradition.

“My dad, uncles and grandpa all served in the military,” Lapin said. “They influenced my decision to join by being good men. I figured if I joined maybe some of that would rub off on me.”

VOLUNTEER

KINSMAN

Kinsman native, Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Chad Williams, a yeoman serving with Navy Talent Group Acquisition Group Minneapolis, recently volunteered for the Greater Plains Food Bank during Fargo-Moorhead Metro Navy Week.

Williams is the social media manager and public-affairs officer responsible for creating relevancy in Navy awareness in all social media platforms and other media outlets. Additionally, he is the recruiter for his command and visits communities and schools to explain employment and training opportunities in the Navy.

Williams, who has four years of prior active duty service, joined the New Orleans Police Department in 2014 and served until selected for recruiting duty in Minneapolis.

Williams has military ties with family members who have previously served and is honored to carry on the family tradition.

“Both grandparents served in the military,” he said. “One was in the Marine Corps and the other was in the Navy. My wife and brother are in the Navy, and my father-in-law retired from the Navy as a master chief petty officer after serving for 32 years. It’s an honor to follow in their footsteps,” Williams said.”

Williams said his proudest accomplishment serving in the Navy is receiving the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for participation in his first of 50 funeral honor ceremonies presenting the U.S. flag to the next of kin.

