Animal Charity participates in one-day pet adoption Saturday

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Animal Charity of Ohio will join more than 900 animal shelters across the U.S. and Puerto Rico on Saturday as part of a one-day, nationwide pet adoption drive called Clear the Shelters.

While the standard adoption fees for all pets will be waived, prospective adopters are asked to bring a Kong toy, kitten food, canned dog food or grain-free dog food in lieu of the fee. Standard adoption screening still applies.

Animal Charity Canfield, 525 W. Main St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for dog adoptions. The Boardman location, 4140 Market St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for cat adoptions.

Participants can view animals’ photos and biographies as well as download and fill out an application in advance at www.animalcharityofohio.org. Vet records are required for adopters’ current pets.

Dogs adopted from Animal Charity have been given a DHLPP vaccine, a rabies vaccination, kennel-cough vaccination and heartworm test.

Cats adopted from Animal Charity have tested negative for feline leukemia and feline immunodeficiency virus, have been given a FVRCP vaccine, leukemia vaccine and rabies vaccine. All animals have been de-wormed, received flea/tick preventive, a microchip and have been spayed and neutered.

The one-day event has been gaining traction since it launched in 2015. More than 80,000 pets from more than 1,000 shelters were adopted during last year’s event, and in total, Clear the Shelters has resulted in more than 150,000 pet adoptions nationwide.