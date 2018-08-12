Agenda Monday

Austintown Township trustees, 6 p.m., township hall, 82 Ohltown Road.

Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., township government center, 8299 Market St.

Brookfield Township trustees, 7 a.m., work session, administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Crestview school board, 7 p.m., high-school cafeteria, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.

Girard school board, 9 a.m., special meeting, superintendent’s office, 100 W. Main St., suite 2.

Lakeview school board, 5 p.m., superintendent’s office, 300 Hillman Drive, Cortland.

Lordstown Village Council, 1 p.m., finance committee, council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Lordstown Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Mill Creek MetroParks, 6 p.m., board of park commissioners, McMahon Hall, MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.

Poland school board, 6 p.m., work session, Poland McKinley Elementary Connector, 7 Elm St.

Youngstown City Council, 5 p.m., finance committee, sixth floor, caucus room, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

