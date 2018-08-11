Shooting leaves 4 people dead, including 2 police

Associated Press

TORONTO

A shooting in a small Canadian city Friday that left four people dead, including two police officers who were responding to a call of shots fired, struck a nerve in a country that has been roiled in recent months by several instances of mass violence.

People in Fredericton, the capital of New Brunswick in the eastern part of the country, said they heard as many as 20 gunshots following a confrontation that prompted police to initially cordon off a large section of the city with emergency vehicles and order residents to remain inside their homes and businesses.

Finally, after a tense period of waiting, authorities disclosed the toll: Among the four killed were two officers, a rare case of police killed in the line of duty in Canada.

Fredericton’s deputy police chief Martin Gaudet said the two officers arrived at the apartment complex and saw two deceased civilians before being shot and killed themselves.

Gaudet says a 48-year-old man with serious injuries was arrested. They didn’t identify him.

No motive has been disclosed for the shooting.

Fredericton Police Chief Leanne Fitch identified the officers killed as Sara Burns, 43, who was married with three children, and 45-year-old Robb Costello who had a common-law partner and four children. The two civilians killed, a man and a woman, were not identified.

Costello was a 20-year veteran of the force. Burns had been on the force two years.

Several other victims were being treated at a regional hospital, but there were no immediate details on the nature of their injuries or their conditions.