Prosecutors: Father texted about baby found in river

Associated Press

NEW YORK

A man who fled to Thailand after being accused of tossing his dead 7-month-old son into a river sent a chilling text to the mother while he was on the run about the fate of her child, prosecutors said Friday.

When the mother asked where her son was, James Currie replied “you will never see [him] again,” according to a criminal complaint.

Currie, 37, was ordered held without bail Friday at an appearance in state court in Manhattan where Assistant District Attorney Shawn McMahon said he’d been caught “literally on the other side of the world.” The Bronx father was charged with concealing a human corpse as authorities continued to try to determine a cause of death.

Currie is accused of throwing the lifeless, diaper-clad body of his son, Mason Saldana, into the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday. A tourist waded into the water to retrieve it.

According to the complaint, police obtained security videotape showing Currie, who lives separately from the child’s mother, entering his apartment building Saturday with the child, “who can be seen moving his extremities.” On Sunday, video shows him leaving with a baby carrier with a blanket over it, this time showing no movement, the complaint says.

Transit records show Currie then boarded a bus to travel to Manhattan, where he got on the subway, the complaint says. A few hours later, he entered the subway again in Manhattan where a security camera captured an image of him without the baby carrier, it says.