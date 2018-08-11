OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

An associate of former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone’s was held in contempt of court Friday in a fresh attempt to challenge Robert Mueller’s appointment as the special counsel investigating Trump campaign contacts with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.The move also spotlighted a growing focus by Mueller on Stone.

A New York bank executive testified Friday that Paul Manafort received more than $16 million in loans after the bank’s chairman expressed interest in joining Donald Trump’s Cabinet if he won the 2016 presidential election. The testimony in the former Trump campaign chairman’s financial fraud trial came after proceedings were halted for hours by mysterious backstage discussions between the judge and attorneys for both sides. Prosecutors now say they will wrap up their case against Manafort on Monday.

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will begin the day after Labor Day, Republicans announced Friday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he hopes to have President Donald Trump’s nominee confirmed to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy before the new court session begins Oct. 1.

Authorities are investigating the suspected overdose death at Trump Tower of a man romantically linked to reality-TV personality Bethenny Frankel. A spokeswoman for the New York City medical examiner’s office has identified the man as Dennis Shields. The 51-year-old Shields had been known for being the on-again, off-again boyfriend of Frankel, who gained fame as a star of “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

Source: Associated Press