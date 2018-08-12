Newborn is found inside toilet at Ohio Burger King


August 11, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

CHILLICOTHE

Police say a newborn was found inside a toilet at an Ohio Burger King is expected to survive.

The Chillicothe Gazette reports authorities found the baby boy while responding to a report about a 26-year-old man passed out in a vehicle at a Burger King in the southern Ohio city of Chillicothe last week.

The caller said a woman who was with the man was in the restaurant’s bathroom. Police say they found the 26-year-old woman on the toilet with a small plastic bag of suspected heroin on the floor beside her.

A medic looked inside the toilet and found the baby. The woman said she thought she’d miscarried.

The baby was taken to a hospital.

Both the man and woman face criminal charges.

