Maryland places Boardman's Durkin on leave

— Maryland athletic director Damon Evans says coach DJ Durkin is being placed on leave while the school reviews allegations of “unacceptable behavior by members of our football staff.”

The move comes a day after an ESPN story that quoted unidentified players, former players and former Durkin staff members accusing Durkin and strength and conditioning coach Rick Court of verbally abusing and humiliating players.

Earlier Saturday, a person who had been briefed on the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity that Court had been placed on leave by the school.

The school already is investigating the death of 19-year-old offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who was hospitalized after a team workout on May 29 and died on June 13.

