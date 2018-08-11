Wounded man ends up in jail on outstanding warrants

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a man wounded in a shooting early Friday on the South Side was taken into custody on two warrants.

Police were called about 4:05 a.m. to East Avondale Avenue for a report of gunshots and found James Henry Sutton-Elliot Jr., 28, of Boardman, flagging them down at a Market Street gas station.

Sutton-Elliot had a bullet wound to the arm. At first he gave police a fake name before giving them his real name.

Sutton-Elliot said he was asleep on the couch of a home in the first block of East Avondale Avenue when he heard gunshots and realized he was shot. He then ran to the gas station to get help, reports said.

Reports said police followed a trail of blood to the home and found three spent .45-caliber bullets inside.

Sutton-Elliot was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Police arrested him when a records check showed he has two warrants for failure to appear in municipal court.

He was taken to the Mahoning County jail after he was treated.