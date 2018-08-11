Liberty mom jailed, left child home alone while on beer run

Staff report

LIBERTY

Candis Wynn, 31, was sentenced to 180 days in the Trumbull County jail after she left her 2-year-old daughter at home while she went on a beer run, according to court records.

She was also ordered to serve a year of probation and was fined $150. She was sentenced Thursday.

Police responded to a neighbor’s calls about a crying child left alone on Lucretia Drive on July 19, according to police reports.

When police arrived, the child was standing on the porch wearing only a diaper. Nobody was in the house. The front door was unlocked, the report said.

Wynn eventually returned to her house after she hitched a ride from a Lyft driver about 8:30 p.m. She was carrying a bag of four 24-ounce malt liquor cans. The Lyft driver told police he had picked her up about 7:45 p.m. and was unaware the child was left unattended, the report said.

Wynn told police her boyfriend was home when she left, but when police called him, he said he had been at work in Cleveland since that morning, the report said.

The child’s father took custody of the child.