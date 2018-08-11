BUSINESS DIGEST || Event at new arcade

Event at new arcade

BOARDMAN

A new arcade in the township will host a grand opening event from noon to 6 p.m. today. Fun -n- Games Rewind is at 6989 Market St. The event will feature food and games.

Kravitz to celebrate with daily specials

YOUNGSTOWN

Kravitz Deli will celebrate National Deli Month next week with daily specials.

The event celebrates the classic Jewish deli, the number of which has declined across the country, owner Jack Kravitz noted in a news release.

The shop at 3135 Belmont Ave. will mark the event by featuring a different deli-meat special every day of the week with special combo sandwiches and $1 off sandwiches of the day.

The deli will donate $1 to the American Cancer Society for each special combo and pound of featured meat sold.

The specials are: Monday, roast turkey; Tuesday, roast beef; Wednesday, pastrami; Thursday, corned beef; Friday, lox, tongue, kosher salami and bologna; Saturday and Sunday, Reubens.

Jury backs man who says Roundup caused his cancer

SAN FRANCISCO

A San Francisco jury on Friday ordered agribusiness giant Monsanto to pay $289 million to a former school groundskeeper dying of cancer, saying the company’s popular Roundup weed killer contributed to his disease.

The lawsuit brought by Dewayne Johnson was the first to go to trial among hundreds filed in state and federal courts saying Roundup causes non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which Monsanto denies.

Jurors in state Superior Court agreed the product contributed to Johnson’s cancer and the company should have provided a label warning of the potential health hazard. Johnson’s attorneys sought and won $39 million in compensatory damages and $250 million of the $373 million they wanted in punitive damages.

Kobach steps away from his duties in contested vote count

TOPEKA, Kan.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach stepped aside from his duties as the state’s top elections official Friday until his hotly contested primary challenge to Gov. Jeff Colyer is resolved, but rejected Colyer’s accusations that the advice he has been giving local election officials on handling ballots violates state law.

Kobach said in a letter to Colyer that he was turning his election duties over to his top deputy. Colyer had demanded in his own letter Thursday to Kobach that the secretary of state stop providing guidance to county officials as they counted late mail-in ballots from Tuesday’s Republican governor’s race and prepared to count other ballots next week.

Sinkhole traps cars

LANCASTER, Pa.

Six cars were trapped by a sinkhole that’s opened up in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania outlet mall.

WGAL-TV reported that the hole swallowed the vehicles at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Tanger Outlets just east of Lancaster City. A woman tells the station she was inside one of the vehicles during the collapse, and described it like an earthquake. Bystanders helped her get out safely.

Staff/wire reports