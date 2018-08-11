New fire engine coming to Hubbard next year

Staff report

HUBBARD

The Eagle Joint Fire District will have a new and improved tanker engine as part of its fleet next year.

The 2018 Rosenbauer pumper/tanker engine will cost a total of $575,419, but the department will get a $11,261 discount for paying for the chassis up front.

“It will help our community, especially in parts where there aren’t hydrants,” fire Chief Ron Stanish said. “We run mutual aid with other nearby communities, so it will help them, too.”

The new apparatus will replace a 1984 engine and a 1990 engine.

Whereas the older engines each could store about 1,000 gallons of water, the new engine can store 3,000 gallons.

Having one vehicle that can supply more water than the two older vehicles combined will save money on vehicle maintenance, Stanish added.

The 1984 engine didn’t pass its pump test and can’t be used to respond to calls anymore.

The maintenance costs for both are higher because they are older vehicles and need things such as tire replacements, the chief said.

Fire officials customized the vehicle to meet their needs and were able to choose more durable materials to ensure the engine can be used for a long time.

The vehicle meets all safety compliance standards.

Stanish thanked the Hubbard community for passing a levy to support the fire department because it helps to get new apparatus as needed.