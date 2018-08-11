Drug charges

BOARDMAN

A Youngstown woman faces multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop in the township.

Township police stopped Brittney Robinson, 25, of Canfield Road, about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Southern Boulevard due to an issue with one of her taillights, according to a police report. Police said there were three people in the vehicle who said they were on their way back to a halfway house in Youngstown. Police searched the vehicle after smelling marijuana, and Robinson admitted she had smoked marijuana earlier.

Police reported finding substances in bags that later were determined to be marijuana, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid painkiller. Robinson was charged due to the items being found in her vehicle. She was taken to the Mahoning County jail.

Home demolished

YOUNGSTOWN

City demolition crews Friday tore down what was left of a vacant 128 N. Maryland Ave. home that was destroyed in a fire.

Crews arriving about 2:30 a.m. Friday found heavy fire on both floors, and some nearby property was subjected to heat damage, reports said. Damage was listed at $16,410.

Father sentenced

YOUNGSTOWN

A South Garland Avenue man was sentenced to seven years in prison for injuries that led to the death of his infant son in December 2015.

Jude Lou D’Apolito of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court sentenced John Albino Serrano, 34, who pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Albino Serrano’s 2-month-old son died after suffering brain injuries from being shaken.

Assault charges

BOARDMAN

A township woman faces charges after police said she assaulted officers.

According to a police report, officers responded to Disciples Christian Church on Boardman-Canfield Road on Wednesday night for a report about a suspicious person.

Police said they encountered Melissa Seck, 25, of West Boulevard there and that she grew increasingly agitated during the interaction.

Police said she attempted to run away, then struggled with officers, kicking two officers in the process.

She faces charges of obstructing official business, resisting arrest, two counts of assault on a police officer and a citation related to police finding marijuana paraphernalia in her purse, according to police and court records.

Rape investigation

NILES

Police are investigating a possible rape of a toddler. An officer was called to Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley on Tuesday about a sexual offense, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. No one is charged, but a 27-year-old is listed as a possible suspect.