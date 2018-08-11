Church celebration

BOARDMAN

St. James Episcopal Church, 7640 Glenwood Ave., will host its annual Celebration of St. Rocco at 10 a.m. Sunday for a festival eucharist followed by a cavatelli dinner from noon to 5 p.m. Takeout will be available. Cost for dinner is $8 and consists of cavatelli, meatballs, bread, tossed salad, dessert and beverage. There also will be a 50-50 raffle and basket auction. Proceeds benefit the church.

Church festival

BROOKFIELD

Brookfield United Methodist Church Summer Fest is from 11 to 7 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, on the Green in Brookfield, state Route 7. The community parade will take place at noon today. Games, food/craft vendors, car cruise, pet parade, a bounce house and slide and crafts for children. There also will be a car show. For information, visit mybrookfieldchurch.com.

Keynote speaker

YOUNGSTOWN

Dr. James C. McIntosh, New York City activist psychiatrist and author, will be keynote speaker for CEMOTAP OHIO at 3 p.m. today at New Bethel Church, 1507 Hillman St. His topic will be “Donald Trump’s Plans for Black America.” The public is invited.

Jubilee Service

YOUNGSTOWN

The 100 Plus Foundation will host the 12th annual Jubilee Service at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Heavenly Place Church of God in Christ, 1350 Katherine Ave. The theme is “Generational Blessings.”

Foundation members will honor distinguished women who have been blessed to live long, prosperous and faithful lives. These women have blazed the trail through five or six generations. Honorees are Mother Lethonia Herron, Mother Essie Phillips, Mother Louise Adams, Mother Mary Grace and Dr. Sophia Brooks. For information, contact Brenda Kimble at 330-518-7959.

Pastor anniversary

YOUNGSTOWN

Beulah Baptist Church, 570 Sherwood Ave., will host Pastor Jeffery Stanford’s third anniversary at the church at 11 a.m. Sunday. Rev. Mechelle Barnett from Faith Temple Church of God in Christ will speak. At 3:30 p.m., the Rev. James Bowie from Greater Friendship Church will speak.

Guest speaker

SHARON, PA.

Paul Lodato, general manager of CTN in southwest Fla., will sing and preach Sunday morning, along with his wife, Ivette, who wrote the book “I Have Accepted Jesus, What Just Happened?” The book can be downloaded at www.lightoftheword.tv. For information, call 724-981-7777, 724-342-3037 or 724-699-2945.

Scam presentation

CANFIELD

Lord of Life Church, 550 N. Broad St., will host Josh Wells from the Canfield Police Department as he gives a presentation on scams at 11 a.m. Monday. Lunch will be provided by The Woodlands.

This is a free community outreach social program offered to all senior citizens. The program is offered the second Monday of each month. Different games and activities are also offered. For information, call the church at 330-533-3531.

Free tennis shoes

HUBBARD

Chestnut Ridge Church of God, 7215 Chestnut Ridge Road, will distribute free, new tennis shoes to any and all school-age students kindergarten through 12th grade.

These students must be residents of or attending school in Hubbard, Masury, Brookfield, Liberty, Girard, Sharon, Pa., Hermitage, Pa., Farrell, Pa. or West Middlesex, Pa.

Distribution will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Mondayand 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday. Available sizes will be kids’ 10.5 through adult 12 in both boys and girls styles. The student must come to the church with his/her parent or guardian and show proof of residency.

Only one pair of shoes per student. The church will attempt to respond to any special needs student may have pertaining to sizing. Students and parent/guardians must provide their own transportation to the church. Call 330-534-0084 with questions.

Assumption Celebration

CAMPBELL

Christ the Good Shepherd St. Lucy Church, 397 Tenney Ave., will host its traditional Assumption Celebration with a 6 p.m. Mass on Wednesday, followed by the traditional procession through the streets and culminating with a reception at The Palermo Center next to the church. This is a free reception but reservations are required. To make reservations, call Carmel Gerlick at 330-755-6801, Liana Berardino at 330-755-5438, or Lucy Cioffi at 330-755-3617 before Aug. 8.

Picnic on tap

AUSTINTOWN

St. David’s Welsh Society of Youngstown will host its annual picnic at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday at Stacey Pavilion in Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Road. The picnic is catered and will be served in the air-conditioned pavilion.

The cost is $17 per person and the public is invited to attend. Special musical entertainment will be provided by Allan and Jennifer Jones Mosher. For reservations, mail a check made out to “St. David’s Society” and mail it to Sarah Davis-Gamlin, 3029 Parkman Road NW, Warren, OH, 44485. The reservation deadline is Tuesday. For further information, email welshman1828@yahoo.com.

Gospel concert

ROGERS

Rogers Assembly of God, 8251 Sprucevale Road, will host a free gospel concert at 6 p.m. Aug. 18. The Sons of Liberty will be the featured artists. Glorybound will open the concert. The Royal Rangers will be selling food beginning at 4:45 p.m. Pizza, hot dogs, homemade ice cream and pie will be available for purchase. Coffee, pop and bottled water will also be available. The Sons of Liberty will also be featured in the Sunday morning service at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 19.

Picnic and concert

POLAND

Some area churches are sponsoring a picnic and concert at Woodworth Park, 255 Warren Ave., on Aug. 19. At 5 p.m., there will be free hot dogs, snacks and beverages available. At 6 p.m., the trio Renewal, featuring Donnie Abraham, will sing. Bring a lawn chair. In case of rain, things will take place at The Gate church, 11836 South Ave., in North Lima. For additional information, call 330-549-9552 or 330-318-0408.

Anniversary banquet

LIBERTY

St. John A.M.E. Church of Youngstown invites the public to celebrate its 100th anniversary at a banquet beginning at 4 p.m. Aug. 19 at St. Mark Orthodox Church Hall, 3560 Logan Way. The guest speaker will be Elder P. Robert Tate. Tickets are $30 each.

Backpack blessing

BOARDMAN

Westminster Church, 119 Stadium Drive, will host a “Blessing of the Backpacks” at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 19. The backpacks will be blessed during the service and attendees will gather and pray for the upcoming school year, teachers, school administrators, bus drivers and other school employees.

Special guest

NEW CASTLE, PA.

The monks of the Garden Shartse Monastic Monastery will be special guests of the Spiritual Path Church, 2041 Moravia St., from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22.

The monks will attend Sunday morning services at 11 a.m., during which they will offer prayers and blessings. At 7 p.m. Aug. 21, they will be doing Vajravidharan, the Buddha of Purification and Healing ceremony. The ritual has three stages: purification and removing of negativities; removing subtle negative imprints; and offering protection.

The vajra master will take the form of this Buddha of Purification and use his power to cleanse the participants. A $20 donation is requested. For additional information, contact Rev. Karen Heasley at 724-698-7564 or spiritualpath1@yahoo.com.

National conference

YOUNGSTOWN

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, will host the “Divine Will” National Conference featuring Fr. Elijah John Joseph of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Aug. 25. The cost of the conference is $30 and includes 4 talks, a lunch, light breakfast and snacks. Registration is from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and ending prayers will be at 4 p.m. Confession will be offered before the Mass at noon. For reservations, call Helen Mager at 330-533-6449 or Maurine Fogarty at 330-717-3659.

Choir concert

YOUNGSTOWN

St. Columba Cathedral, 159 W. Rayen Ave., will host a concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 featuring Les Moineaux, from Paris. Les Moineaux choir members range in ages from 10 to 18 years old and is conducted by Francois Olivier, who is also the Titular of the Choir Organ at the prestigious church St. Eustache in the French capital city. A free-will offering will be taken during the concert. For information, contact Dr. Daniel Laginya at dwlaginya@ysu.edu.

Open position

POLAND

Poland United Methodist Church, 1940 Boardman-Poland Road, is searching for a director of youth and adult discipleship.

The director is responsible for overseeing and equipping the youth and adult ministries of the church, as well as assimilating youth and adults in the faith community in order to support the overall mission and vision of PUMC. This is a part-time position, and the hours will be determined by church activities. Hours will include Sundays, with flexible daily office hours and evening/weekend activities as needed to fulfill the role.

Vacation Bible school

BOARDMAN: Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market St., will host vacation Bible school from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday . The theme is “GEARS.” For information or to volunteer, call the church office at 330-758-4527.

salem: Solid Rock Community Church, 1780 Franklin, will host vacation Bible school from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The theme will be “Galactic Starveyors: Discover the True God of the Universe.” The program is open to all children ages 4 to 13. There will be food, fun and games, contests, prizes, crafts and music. Registration can be done by phone or at the door. Transportation will be available. For more information, call 330-332-0990.

youngstown: Good Hope Lutheran Church, 98 Homestead Drive, will host vacation Bible school from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday for children in pre-kindergarten to sixth grade. The theme is “Go God’s Way: Explore the story of Jonah and the Whale.” The program will feature Bible verses, activities, arts and crafts, inside and outside games, water slides, snacks and singing. Lunch will be provided.