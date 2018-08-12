Blacks seeking justice with media, Trump, speakers say today

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Black people are seeking justice in the media, said the Rev. Yvonne Hobson of New Bethel Baptist Church at a meeting Saturday afternoon of the Committee to Eliminate Media Offensive to African People.

“It is our hope that you gain an understanding of our goal,” said Ardelia McGee of Youngstown.

Talk of being wronged and misrepresented stood firm in several speeches.

Keynote speaker James McIntosh of New York, a psychiatrist, author and activist, discussed a related topic the media covers — President Donald Trump and his plan for black people.

McIntosh said Trump, like many presidents, has a plan for black people, but the importance lies with what plans black people have for Trump.

“When he talks about immigrants, he is talking about black people,” McIntosh said. “Immigrants are black people by proxy and what is his plan for immigrants?”

