Youngstown woman faces multiple felony drug charges
BOARDMAN — A Youngstown woman faces multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop in the township earlier this week during which police reported finding marijuana, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.
Township police stopped Brittney Robinson, 25, of Canfield Road, about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Southern Boulevard due to an issue with one of her tail lights, according to a police report.
Police said there were three people in the vehicle who said they were their way back to a halfway house in Youngstown. Police searched the vehicle after smelling marijuana and Robinson admitted she had smoked marijuana earlier, according to the report.
Police reported finding substances in bags that later were determined to be marijuana, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid painkiller.
Police reported the drugs totaled 4.1 grams of marijuana, 254.5 grams of cocaine and 73 grams of heroin/fentanyl.
Robinson was charged due to the items being found in her vehicle, according to the report. She was taken to the Mahoning County jail.
