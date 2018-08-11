Wounded man arrested on 2 warrants
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Reports said a man wounded in a shooting early Friday on the South Side was taken into custody on two warrants.
Police were called about 4:05 a.m. to East Avondale Avenue for a report of gunshots and found James Henry Sutton-Elliot Jr., 28, of Boardman, flagging them down at a Market Street gas station.
Sutton-Elliot had a bullet wound to the arm. At first he gave police a fake name before giving them his real name.
Sutton-Elliot said he was asleep on the couch of a home in the first block of East Avondale Avenue when he heard gunshots and realized he was shot.
