Wounded man arrested on 2 warrants


August 10, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a man wounded in a shooting early Friday on the South Side was taken into custody on two warrants.

Police were called about 4:05 a.m. to East Avondale Avenue for a report of gunshots and found James Henry Sutton-Elliot Jr., 28, of Boardman, flagging them down at a Market Street gas station.

Sutton-Elliot had a bullet wound to the arm. At first he gave police a fake name before giving them his real name.

Sutton-Elliot said he was asleep on the couch of a home in the first block of East Avondale Avenue when he heard gunshots and realized he was shot.

Read more about the incident in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Salem


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$1200000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$240000


Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$480000