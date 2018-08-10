White House says Omarosa claim of Trump racism is ‘false’


August 10, 2018 at 2:05p.m.

Photo by Associated Press | Omarosa Manigault, formerly of Youngstown

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP)

The White House is slamming a new book by ex-staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, calling her “a disgruntled former White House employee.”

The Guardian newspaper reports that in the memoir, Manigault Newman labels Trump a “racist” and claims she’s been told there are tapes of him using the N-word repeatedly while filming “The Apprentice” reality series on which she appeared.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement Friday, “Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous,” Manigault-Newman’s book is “riddled with lies and false accusations.”

Sanders says, “It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks.” She’s criticizing the media for giving her a platform.

