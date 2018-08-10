White House says Omarosa claim of Trump racism is ‘false’
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP)
The White House is slamming a new book by ex-staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, calling her “a disgruntled former White House employee.”
The Guardian newspaper reports that in the memoir, Manigault Newman labels Trump a “racist” and claims she’s been told there are tapes of him using the N-word repeatedly while filming “The Apprentice” reality series on which she appeared.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement Friday, “Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous,” Manigault-Newman’s book is “riddled with lies and false accusations.”
Sanders says, “It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks.” She’s criticizing the media for giving her a platform.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 13, 2017 9:58 a.m.
Youngstown native Omarosa Manigault resigns from White House
- December 14, 2017 8:03 p.m.
Ex-‘Apprentice’ star Omarosa to tell all about White House
- December 13, 2017 10 p.m.
Fired or resigned from White House? Depends on who you ask about Omarosa
- December 15, 2017 midnight
Youngstown native Omarosa to tell all about White House
- February 8, 2018 5:24 p.m.
Omarosa says on 'Big Brother' country is not going to be OK
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.