Viaduct to be renamed for slain Girard officer

GIRARD

The Girard-McDonald viaduct will officially be renamed the Officer Justin Leo Memorial Bridge on Sept. 3, and a free 2-mile run/walk through downtown Girard will follow the dedication ceremony in honor of the slain officer.

The times for the events will be announced later.

Justin was shot and killed while responding to a domestic-violence call Oct. 21, 2017, on Indiana Avenue.

An anonymous person donated a marble marker to honor Leo, and it will be installed in city hall’s yard the day of the ceremony.

The marker says, “In memory of Officer Justin Leo, who gave his life in the line of duty ... It’s not how these officers died that made them heroes, but how they lived.”

