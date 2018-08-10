About 200 people turned out for a YSU appliance sale

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A big used-appliance sale at Youngstown State University drew 200 prospective buyers – and some complaints Thursday on social media.

University Courtyard is housing for YSU students. A sale of its older appliances, open to the public, was slated to start at noon, but many people started lining up at 8 a.m.

There were about 50 refrigerators, stoves and microwaves each available at the beginning of the sale.

One woman took to social media a couple of hours later to complain that a businessman at the front of the line bought the remainder of the stoves and fridges before she and some others had the chance to snag one.

The woman said she took issue with the fact that she and her father, who needed an appliance, stood in line for three hours but the businessman took the rest of the stock to resell.

Another man on social media echoed her complaints, and claimed one person bought 37 refrigerators.

“I went and stood in line for three hours to be told ... all 50 refrigerators were gone,” he said. “The stories of need I heard while in line were sad.”

Eddie Howard, YSU vice president of Student Affairs, said other people before the businessman bought the appliances in bulk as well.

Howard said there was no limit on how much could be purchased.

“It’s first come, first served,” he said.

The sale was advertised to end at 4 p.m. By 2 p.m., there were three dishwashers and some ceiling fans left.