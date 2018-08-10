TRUMBULL COUNTY Issues/liquor options
Issues and liquor options that will appear on the November ballot. The filing deadline was Wednesday.
ISSUES
Bloomfield: A 0.7-mill replacement tax for five years for current expenses to raise $14,731 annually.
Bristol Schools: A 0.7-mill additional tax for five years for safety and security to raise $67,825 annually.
Brookfield Schools: A 1.9-mill additional tax for five years for repairing and construction to raise $250,965 annually.
Brookfield: A zoning plan establishing land-use zones.
Champion: A 1.2-mill renewal for five years for maintaining fire equipment to raise $144,290 annually.
Farmington: A 2.5-mill additional tax for a continuing period of time for street and bridge repair and resurfacing to raise $94,485 annually.
Gustavus: A 1-mill tax renewal for five years for maintaining and operating cemeteries to raise $17,759 annually.
Gustavus: A 2.8-mill renewal tax for four year for maintaining fire services to raise $36,525 annually.
Hartford: A 2-mill renewal tax for five years for police vehicles and communications to raise $81,741 annually.
Hubbard Township: A 3.5-mill additional tax for a continuing period of time for police services to raise $344,624 annually.
Johnston: A 2-mill renewal tax for five years for fire services to raise $35,120 annually.
LIQUOR OPTIONS
Girard 4C: Permit the Sunday sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages at Trumbull Grocery, 421 Trumbull Ave.
Hubbard 1B: Permit the Sunday sale of spirituous liquor at Eagle Grille and Tavern, 29 North Main St.
Hubbard Township A: Permit the Sunday sale of beer at Brookfield Sunoco, 1837 Brookfield Road.
Johnston B: Permit the Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Quinn’s Johnston Market, 6210 Youngstown-Kingsville Road.
Warren 4D: Permit the Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Cruise Thru, 452 Elm Road.
Source: Trumbull County elections board
