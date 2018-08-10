Surplus food/clothing


August 10, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Surplus food/clothing

East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., at the corner of Fruit Street, Youngstown, food and clothing, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Recipients must bring containers and proper identification.

Food- and clothing-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.

