METRO DIGEST || Portman announces funds to fight opioid epidemic

Portman announces funds to fight opioid epidemic

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health board was awarded $146,000 in federal funding to fight the opioid epidemic, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced.

“This is terrific news for Mahoning County, and these new funds will help the community’s efforts to combat the heroin and prescription-drug epidemic gripping our state,” said Portman, a Cincinnati-area Republican.

“I was proud to help secure the opioid funding” and “I have seen firsthand how this law is making a difference across our state. This is another positive step forward, but we must do more, and that’s why I continue to push for common-sense solutions” that “will help us turn the tide of addiction in Ohio and around the country.”

Guest on ‘Brainfood’

YOUNGSTOWN

The special guest today on Louie B. Free’s “Brainfood from the Heartland” internet radio broadcast on Vindy Talk Radio from 8 a.m. to noon is Richard Botkin, a Marine infantry veteran, who will talk about the last days of the Vietnam War, the military and political climate at that time and, importantly, the families of those involved in this latter stage of the war, which ended in April 1975.

He is the author of the book “Ride the Thunder: A Vietnam War Story of Honor and Triumph.” The book was the inspiration for a motion picture of the same name in 2015.

Women of Oak Hill

YOUNGSTOWN

The Hall & Jones Cemetery Tours presents The Women of Oak Hill Cemetery Tour at 2 p.m. Sunday at the historic cemetery, 344 Oak Hill Ave., on the city’s South Side. The rain date is 2 p.m. Aug. 19. For information, contact Steffon W. Jones at 330-259-2091 or Ramona Jones at 330-565-2118.

Judge bans homeless from setting up camps

CINCINNATI

An Ohio judge has barred homeless people from setting up encampments anywhere in Hamilton County, the latest development in a weekslong sweep of the tent cities in Cincinnati.

The judge expanded an order Thursday that initially prohibited homeless camps in Cincinnati’s downtown area near high profile sports and entertainment venues.

The county prosecutor’s office says the amendment went into effect immediately, but is enforceable only as long as there is room in shelters for the homeless.

This is the second time Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters has amended his initial request after learning the tent cities moved just outside restricted areas each time. Deters has cited public health and safety issues in his requests.

Homeless advocates say they plan to fight the expansion of the restricted area in court.