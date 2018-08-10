Penn Medicine eliminating sugary drinks in facilities


August 10, 2018 at 12:50p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia hospital system is eliminating sugary drinks at its facilities to help patients and workers stay healthy.

University of Pennsylvania Health System recently announced it will phase out drinks with added sugar over the next several months. The hospital system said in a statement the changes were part of an effort to help people dealing with heart disease, diabetes and other illnesses.

The ban includes soda, sports drinks and sweetened juices. Officials say diet and unsweetened beverages will be available.

Penn Medicine CEO Ralph Muller says educating patients on food and beverage choices should be reflected by what facilities serve.

Multiple hospitals in the system are altering food menus to follow the Philadelphia Department of Public Health’s “Good Food, Healthy Hospitals” initiative.

