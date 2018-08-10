Ohio motorcyclist critically injured in crash with SUV
GREENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in western Ohio say a motorcyclist has been critically injured in a crash.
Police tell WHIO-TV 57-year-old Gary Higgins’ motorcycle struck the side of an SUV that was pulling off from a stop sign Thursday morning in Greenville Township. The Greenville man was thrown from his motorcycle.
Higgins was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he’s listed today in critical condition. The driver of the SUV was treated at the scene.
Police say Higgins wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
