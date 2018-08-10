Newborn boy found inside toilet at Ohio Burger King


August 10, 2018 at 1:10p.m.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — Police say a newborn baby boy found inside a toilet at an Ohio Burger King is expected to survive.

The Chillicothe Gazette reports authorities found the baby while responding to a report about a 26-year-old man passed out in a vehicle at a Burger King in the southern Ohio city of Chillicothe last week.

The caller said a woman who was with the man had gone into the restaurant’s bathroom. Police say they found the 26-year-old woman sitting on the toilet with a small bag of suspected heroin on the floor beside her.

A medic who responded to the call looked inside the toilet and found the baby. The woman told investigators she thought she’d miscarried.

The baby was taken to a hospital.

Both the man and woman face criminal charges.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Salem


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$1200000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$240000


Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$480000