New Jersey authorities: Gunman kills football coach, shoots at police

MILLVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A youth football league coach was shot and killed at a southern New Jersey school by at least one shooter who later fired several shots at police officers.

Cumberland County prosecutors say the shooting occurred about 8 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot at Lakeside Middle School in Millville. But they said the victim's name would not be released until an autopsy was complete.

Authorities say at least one shooter was in a car that fled from the school moments after the shooting occurred. Someone in the car then fired at some police officers a short time later, but no one was hit and the officers did not return fire.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.