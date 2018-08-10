2019 Cruze now rolling off line at GM Lordstown

Staff report

LORDSTOWN

The 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is now rolling off the assembly lines at the General Motors Lordstown plant.

Production of the new Cruze began earlier this week, United Auto Workers Local 1112 President Dave Green said.

He said members are excited to be building a new car and hope prospective buyers take the new Cruze out for a test drive.

“It’s a great car made by great people,” he said.

Chevrolet announced the 2019 Cruze in April, saying that it would have a “premium appearance that enhances its on-road presence and strengthens its value for customers.”

“Cruze is a cornerstone of Chevrolet’s car strategy, bringing new customers to the brand,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet marketing director for cars and crossovers, in a news release announcing the restyled Cruze. “In fact, 53 percent of Cruze customers in 2017 were new to Chevrolet. Cruze has been so successful at attracting new buyers to Chevy because its lineup offers something for every customer, from body style to fuel choice to trim and design.”

The 2019 Cruze features a new design, with all-new front fascia and grilles.

“Cruze’s refreshed styling gives Cruze a more upscale look while maintaining its Chevrolet design DNA,” John Cafaro, executive director of Global Chevrolet Design, said in the release.

Other new features include remote start and automatic climate control standard on the LT and Premier models; new wheel designs; new umber interior color available; and other updates.

The Cruze compact car is made in Lordstown. GM makes the Cruze hatchback in Mexico.

The Lordstown plant went down to one shift earlier this year due to slow Cruze sales.