Mom gets 180 days for leaving toddler while on beer run
Staff report
LIBERTY
Candis Wynn, 31, was sentenced to 180 days in the Trumbull County jail after she left her 2-year-old daughter at home while she went on a beer run, according to court records.
She was also ordered to serve a year of probation and was fined $150. She was sentenced Thursday.
Police responded to a neighbor’s calls about a crying child left alone on Lucretia Drive on July 19, according to police reports.
When police arrived, the child was standing on the porch wearing only a diaper. Nobody was in the house.
