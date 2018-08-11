Mom gets 180 days for leaving toddler while on beer run


August 10, 2018 at 10:55p.m.

Staff report

LIBERTY

Candis Wynn, 31, was sentenced to 180 days in the Trumbull County jail after she left her 2-year-old daughter at home while she went on a beer run, according to court records.

She was also ordered to serve a year of probation and was fined $150. She was sentenced Thursday.

Police responded to a neighbor’s calls about a crying child left alone on Lucretia Drive on July 19, according to police reports.

When police arrived, the child was standing on the porch wearing only a diaper. Nobody was in the house.

