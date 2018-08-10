MAHONING COUNTY | Indictments

A Mahoning County grand jury handed up indictments Thursday against these people on these charges:

Jacarr Sims, 29, Lemans Drive, Boardman, possession of cocaine and possession drug paraphernalia.

Keith Tillis, 30, Alameda Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Jennifer L. Almeida, 30, Matta Avenue, three counts of theft, possession of cocaine, receiving stolen property, forgery, two counts of possessing bad checks, misuse of credit card.

Andrew D. McCourt, 31, Mock Road, Berlin Center, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Jamel Patton, 22, Kenmore Avenue, felonious assault, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Donte Perry, 27, Livingston Street, receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs.

Roderick Wilson II, 31, Berkley Avenue, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sequan Clinkscale, 24, Rutledge Drive, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, felonious assault, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, felon in possession of a firearm.

Frederick Harris, 31, East Philadelphia Avenue, domestic violence, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts