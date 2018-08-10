Mahoning Democrats and Republicans to have voter registration drive Saturday

Staff report

BOARDMAN

The Mahoning County Democratic Party and Mahoning County Republican Party will have a joint drive-through voter registration drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at McDonald’s, 22 Boardman-Canfield Road.

The goals of the event are to show that voting should be a nonpartisan issue and to provide a convenient way for county residents to get registered to vote.

Those wishing to register can simply drive up to the designated location and register to vote without leaving their car.

“We’re excited to partner with our friends across the aisle to help the residents of the Valley get registered to vote,” said county Democratic Chairman David Betras. “This event will be nonpartisan, with a goal to make sure that in November everyone exercises their most basic fundamental right and gets a say on who will represent them.”

Mark Munroe, county Republican Party chairman, said: “Democrats and Republicans can find lots to disagree about, but when it comes to voting, we are on the same page. Participation by all citizens is an important part of keeping our country strong, but you can’t vote if you’re not registered.”

People also can register online at olvr.sos.state.oh.us.