Kimani Hodges gets life in prison for 2016 murder
YOUNGSTOWN
Kimani Hodges, an Auburndale Avenue man who was convicted of aggravated murder in June in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2016 shooting death of an East Side man.
Visiting Judge H.R. Inderlied Jr. handed down the sentence this morning to Hodges, 21, who was convicted June 7 in the Feb. 16, 2016, shooting death of Jason Fonseca, 20, in front of his Ayers Street home.
Fonseca was shot because of a feud involving his ex-girlfriend, police said.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 7, 2018 5:33 p.m.
HODGES CASE | Jury finds him guilty of 2016 murder
- January 4, 2017 9:26 a.m.
Opening statements begin today in murder trial for Hodges, Bell
- June 5, 2018 9:55 p.m.
Jurors see crime scene photos in Hodges murder trial
- January 24, 2017 midnight
Defense seeks murder case dismissal
- June 6, 2018 12:02 a.m.
Day two wraps up in East Side murder trial
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.