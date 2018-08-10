Kimani Hodges gets life in prison for 2016 murder

YOUNGSTOWN

Kimani Hodges, an Auburndale Avenue man who was convicted of aggravated murder in June in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2016 shooting death of an East Side man.

Visiting Judge H.R. Inderlied Jr. handed down the sentence this morning to Hodges, 21, who was convicted June 7 in the Feb. 16, 2016, shooting death of Jason Fonseca, 20, in front of his Ayers Street home.

Fonseca was shot because of a feud involving his ex-girlfriend, police said.