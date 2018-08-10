Jason Kokrak on first page of leader board at PGA Championship
ST. LOUIS — Jason Kokrak, the Warren JFK graduate, is tied for seventh place in the second round of the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club.
As of 1:30 p.m., Kokrak is 3-under par for the day playing his 13th hole.
The leader is Gary Woodland at 10-under par on hole 17.
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, both at even par, tee off at 2:48 p.m.
