Hubbard fire department gets new pumper/tanker engine

Staff report

HUBBARD

The Eagle Joint Fire District will have a new and improved tanker engine as part of its fleet next year.

The 2018 Rosenbauer pumper/tanker engine will cost a total of $575,419, but the department will get an $11,261 discount for paying for the chassis up front.

“It will help our community, especially in parts where there aren’t hydrants,” fire Chief Ron Stanish said. “We run mutual aid with other nearby communities, so it will help them, too.”

