Hubbard fire department gets new pumper/tanker engine
Staff report
HUBBARD
The Eagle Joint Fire District will have a new and improved tanker engine as part of its fleet next year.
The 2018 Rosenbauer pumper/tanker engine will cost a total of $575,419, but the department will get an $11,261 discount for paying for the chassis up front.
“It will help our community, especially in parts where there aren’t hydrants,” fire Chief Ron Stanish said. “We run mutual aid with other nearby communities, so it will help them, too.”
Read more about the new truck in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 1, 2018 12:08 p.m.
Work continues to clean up sludge spill in Hubbard
- February 2, 2018 8:37 a.m.
Tanker leaks tar in Hubbard
- October 1, 2016 12:02 a.m.
Valley fire crews have foam, but also rely on help
- March 14, 2018 midnight
Fire district meeting
- September 30, 2016 10:55 p.m.
Fire departments often rely on HAZMAT, air base in major fires
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.