Family of slain Ohio man sues retailer that sold killer gun
WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) — The family of a man fatally shot with a black-powder revolver has sued the retailer that sold the weapon saying the killer’s violent past should have precluded the sale.
The Wooster Daily Record reports the estate of 21-year-old Bryan Galliher filed the lawsuit against Cabela’s and its parent company, Bass Pro Group LLC, on Tuesday in northeast Ohio’s Wayne County.
The lawsuit claims Cabela’s should never have sold the replica of an antique firearm to Paul Claren, who used it to kill his Orrville neighbor in August 2016. Galliher testified at trial the shooting was an accident. He was convicted of aggravated murder last August.
A detective testified that purchases of black powder guns don’t require federal background checks.
Bass Pro Group didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 23, 2018 11:15 a.m.
Ohio man sues officer who shot him after subduing intruder
- May 24, 2018 11:45 a.m.
Families of 2 students killed in Parkland sue gun maker
- March 31, 2017 2:21 p.m.
Court: Families of Cleveland serial killer’s victims can sue
- March 6, 2018 8:44 p.m.
20-year-old sues Dick's, Walmart over new gun policies
- April 11, 2018 6:12 p.m.
GateHouse Media buys Akron Beacon Journal, Ohio.com
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.