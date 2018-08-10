Columbus officer wounded, man killed during police confrontation


August 10, 2018 at 9:45a.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Authorities say a man who emerged from a hotel room in the city and fired shots at police has been killed and an officer has been slightly wounded.

The 28-year-old man fatally shot Thursday afternoon in north Columbus hasn’t been identified. Columbus police say one of the five officers who responded to the hotel received a graze wound to the leg and received treatment at a hospital.

A Columbus police spokesman says investigators are reviewing body-camera footage to determine which officers fired shots.

Police went to the hotel after receiving a report of a fight involving a gun. Sgt. Rich Weiner says a witness told investigators the man fired at officers after stepping out of a room.

