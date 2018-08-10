Columbus officer wounded, man killed during police confrontation
COLUMBUS (AP) — Authorities say a man who emerged from a hotel room in the city and fired shots at police has been killed and an officer has been slightly wounded.
The 28-year-old man fatally shot Thursday afternoon in north Columbus hasn’t been identified. Columbus police say one of the five officers who responded to the hotel received a graze wound to the leg and received treatment at a hospital.
A Columbus police spokesman says investigators are reviewing body-camera footage to determine which officers fired shots.
Police went to the hotel after receiving a report of a fight involving a gun. Sgt. Rich Weiner says a witness told investigators the man fired at officers after stepping out of a room.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 2, 2017 9:03 a.m.
Las Vegas attack is deadliest shooting in modern US history
- October 11, 2016 2:53 p.m.
Robbery suspect killed by Ohio police armed with air pistol
- May 17, 2018 2:22 p.m.
Standoff with Ohio police leaves man dead
- March 8, 2018 8:47 p.m.
Ohio hotel employee shot, killed while working inside lobby
- August 31, 2017 midnight
Suspects in police shooting linked to stolen-vehicle ring
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.