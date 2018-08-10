Chaney High Cowboys bring back old logo

YOUNGSTOWN

The votes are in and the Chaney High School Cowboys are sticking with tradition. The school’s cowboy logo from the days before the school became a visual and performing arts and science, technology, engineering and mathematics, returns this year.

Robert Kearns, Chaney’s new principal, decided to let the community decide. He presented options for a prospective logo, asking people to vote for their favorite on social media.

The logo selected is a cowboy silhouette atop a bucking horse. The logo’s resurgence coincides with athletics returning to the school. The Cowboys will field a freshman football team this fall with varsity returning next fall.

Police charge couple found in vacant house

YOUNGSTOWN

Police charged two Youngstown residents with breaking and entering after officers said they found the couple having sex in a vacant house.

Charged are Shannon Counts, 46, and Timothy Redman, 34, both of Hawthorne Street.

Police said an officer saw a car in the driveway of a vacant house on LaBelle Avenue on the South Side about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday. Because of previous calls to the house for people squatting there, officers investigated and found an open door.

An officer observed Counts and Redman having intercourse on a mattress in the living room, according to a police report.

The house looked as though people had been living there for months and was littered with beer cans and garbage, the report states. Police had given Redman a verbal warning Saturday to stay off the property after being found on the front porch.

Kennel supervisor out

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County commissioners approved a resolution to remove the kennel supervisor for the Mahoning County Dog Warden, Richard Tunison, effective Aug. 14. Tunison was put on administrative leave earlier this year after he was accused of stealing fees that people paid to the dog warden’s office. He was indicted last month on charges of theft in office and tampering with records, and is scheduled to go to trial in October.

Dog Warden Dianne Fry declined to comment on the matter, citing ongoing investigations.

Park roads to close

WARREN

Effective at 7 a.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Aug. 20, these roads in Packard Park will be closed: south entrance will be for handicap access only; north entrance will be for the entrance and exit of the park; and PMH Parking Lot is the main parking for event parking. These changes have been made in anticipation of the arrival of The Wall That Heals, a scaled replica of the Washington, D.C., Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Route 518 will close

LISBON

Beginning Aug. 20, state Route 518 in Madison Township will close for five days, weather permitting, just south of U.S. Route 30 for a culvert replacement by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The detour route is Route 30 west to state Route 164, then Route 164 south back to Route 518.

For information, contact Lauren Borell at 330-308-7817 or Lauren.Borell@dot.ohio.gov.

More Digest on A6