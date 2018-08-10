BREAKING: UPDATE | Boardman police ask residents to avoid travel after storm

Campbell couple sentenced for infant's broken bones


August 10, 2018 at 6:21p.m.

CAMPBELL

A Campbell couple was sentenced for incidents that left their infant daughter with several broken bones, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Corinthians White and Alissa Rodriguez, both 21, were sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty earlier to child endangering.

White was sentenced to three years in prison. Rodriguez was sentenced to 180 days in jail and placed on probation for three years.

In August of last year, Rodriguez told police that White may have broken the wrist of her two-month-old daughter. White is also the infant’s father, according to the woman.

Doctors at Northside Hospital told police that the baby had several fresh broken bones along with others that were in the process of healing, according to a police report.

