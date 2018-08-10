BUSINESSSFlbdigest

Shepherd of Valley to host job fair

YOUNGSTOWN

Shepherd of the Valley will host a job fair for direct-care staff from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at its corporate office at 5525 Silica Road.

Open interviews will be conducted for nurse and aide positions at the Boardman, Howland, Niles and Poland locations, as well as Shepherd’s home-health agency. All available jobs are posted at shepherdofthevalley.com.

For information, contact corporate recruiter Kelly Kenyhercz Hall at kkenyhercz@shepherdofthevalley.com.

Analysis: 4,200+ in Valley employed in clean energy

CHICAGO

More than 4,206 people in the Youngstown metropolitan area have jobs in clean energy, according to a new analysis of energy jobs data from Clean Energy Trust and the nonpartisan business group Environmental Entrepreneurs.

The analysis found more than 714,000 Midwesterners work in clean energy and that Ohio ranks among the top five states in terms of clean-energy jobs.

Most clean-energy jobs are in construction and manufacturing, according to the Clean Jobs Midwest report.

The analysis of the Youngstown/Warren/Boardman area found there are 3,036 energy-efficiency jobs and 410 renewable energy jobs.

PALO unveils new custom websites

YOUNGSTOWN

PALO Creative, a local advertising and digital marketing agency, announced the unveiling of new custom-designed websites for several clients.

The clients include Cherry Optical, KV Electric LLC, North American Waste Solutions and Preferred Care Counseling. The work also included launching digital strategy and marketing campaigns, PALO said.

“Businesses need to transition away from stagnant websites to living and breathing sites featuring SEO [Search Engine Optimization]-friendly content as well as being optimized for mobile devices and following protocol of Google’s ever-changing algorithm updates,” said Rob Palowitz, PALO president and CEO. “These custom websites build on PALO’s already successful track record of delivering breakthrough data-driven and customer-centric insights for an array of organizations and industries.”

Huntington agrees to purchase HSE

COLUMBUS

Huntington Bancshares Inc. announced Thursday the signing of an agreement to purchase Chicago-headquartered Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co.

HSE, a public-finance investment bank and broker dealer, is one of the country’s largest securities firms focused exclusively on municipal securities, Huntington said.

Financial terms of the agreement were not released.

The acquisition, subject to regulatory approval, is slated to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 42.99-0.71

Aqua America, .20 37.430.22

Avalon Holdings,2.99-0.03

Chemical Bank, .2857.29-0.20Community Health Sys, .213.050.03

Cortland Bancorp, .1124.600.00

Farmers Nat., .0716.100.05

First Energy, .36 36.300.30

Fifth/Third, .1629.52-0.33

First Niles Financial, .059.360.00

FNB Corp., .1213.120.01

General Motors, .3837.50-0.16

General Electric, .1212.94-0.11

Huntington Bank, .11 15.93-0.15

iHeartMedia Inc.,--

JP Morgan Chase, .56116.88-0.91

Key Corp, .1121.58-0.03

LaFarge, 2.01--

Macy’s, .38 40.550.66

Parker Hannifin, .76170.98-1.80

PNC, .75145.22-1.12

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88176.690.41

Stoneridge 31.58-0.85

United Comm. Fin., .06 10.51-0.02

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.