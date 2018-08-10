3 Japanese carmakers admit faking data

Associated Press

TOKYO

Japanese automakers Suzuki Motor Corp., Mazda Motor Corp. and Yamaha Motor Co. have admitted using falsified emissions data to inspect their new vehicles.

Japan’s transport ministry said Thursday the three admitted conducting improper inspections after 23 Japanese auto and motorbike manufacturers were ordered to examine their inspection procedures in July following similar mishandlings found at Nissan Motor Co. and Subaru Corp. in their fuel-economy data at final product quality checks.

The three companies said they certified products that tested unsuccessfully. Suzuki said nearly half of its 12,819 new-car inspections involved improper inspections, but it happened less often at the other two – 2.1 percent of 335 Yamaha motorbikes in the last two years and 3.8 percent of 1,875 Mazda vehicles over the past four years, the ministry said in a statement.

Results at Japanese affiliates of three foreign automakers – Audi AG, Volkswagen AG and Volvo Cars – were pending, while no irregularities were reported by the remaining 17 companies, the ministry said.