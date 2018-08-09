Youngstown fire officials investigate cause of South Side blaze
YOUNGSTOWN — A fire destroyed a vacant house at 51 Wayne Ave. on the city’s South Side. The fire at the two-story structure was reported about 2:30 a.m. today. The fire department is investigating the cause. No one was injured.
