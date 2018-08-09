METRO DIGEST | Suspect sought

Suspect sought

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are looking for Jerry Womack, 34, the prime suspect in the shooting of Larry Burgess that occurred Tuesday on Mumford Drive on the city’s East Side.

Warrants have been issued for Womack on charges of felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers are asking if anyone sees Womack that they call 911 or 330-742-8950. Police said Womack is considered armed and dangerous.

West Nile virus

WARREN

Two mosquito pools, one each in Champion Township and Newton Falls, tested positive for West Nile virus, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The samples were collected between July 18 and 26.

One mosquito pool was from the MetroParks bike trail in Champion, and the other was from the Newton Falls Community Center, the Trumbull County Combined Health District reported.

To date, there have been no human cases of West Nile virus in Trumbull County. However, with the presence of positive West Nile virus mosquito pools, local health officials are asking residents to be vigilant against being bitten by a mosquito.

Charged with domestic violence

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said police arrested a West Side man Tuesday afternoon on a charge of domestic violence after an argument with his mother and brother.

Officers responding about 3:50 p.m. to a home in the 800 block of South Belle Vista Avenue found Charleston Gaitor, 23, in the driveway with his mother, who was bleeding from the mouth.

Reports said Gaitor had blood on his hands. A car in the driveway had all its windows smashed out, and a laptop computer was shattered in the yard. The mother told police she asked Gaitor to help his brother fix a door a friend of his damaged, and Gaitor slammed his brother against the wall, then punched his mother in the mouth with an unidentified object before grabbing a hammer and smashing the car. Gaitor was taken to the Mahoning County jail.

Pretrial rescheduled

WARREN

Jason Sop, who faces an ethnic-intimidation charge after purportedly threatening his probation officer and calling him a racial slur in May, had his pretrial rescheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Sop also was indicted on two counts of aggravated menacing and telecommunication harassment in the May incident. During his arraignment in July, court records show he pleaded not guilty and was ordered not to contact the victim, and bond was set at $50,000. Police records show he has a history of harassing and threatening women over the phone.

Road to be closed

WARREN

North Leavitt Road, between West Market Street and Parkman Road, will be closed from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday for a parade, the Trumbull County Engineer’s office announced. The detour route is west on Parkman Road, south on state Route 582 and east on West Market Street.

