Summer bridge set for incoming East & Chaney freshmen

YOUNGSTOWN

With a goal to make the second year of the ninth-grade academies at East and Chaney high schools even better than the first, Summer Bridge programs at each school are planned next week.

East’s Summer Bridge first session runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the school, with a second session during school hours Aug. 24.

The first session at Chaney runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Chaney with a second session during school hours Aug. 23.

Topics to be covered include team building, social emotional exploration and academic issues. Summer bridge is designed to help prepare students for the transition to high school.

“The transition from eighth grade to ninth grade is often a difficult one, where students have the potential to get lost in the mix,” said Eboni Williams, the Chaney Ninth-Grade Academy principal. “This gives us a chance to help students shift into high school-minded thinking and help them acclimate early.”

Roshay Huff, principal of the East Ninth-Grade Academy, agreed.

“The summer bridge program is a great opportunity for students to get to know each other and begin learning to work together, which is a critical part of success in high school,” she said. “Beginning to establish those relationships with their peers and teachers will help ease the transition into high school and make for a successful year.”

Krish Mohip, the school district's chief executive officer, instituted ninth-grade academies at the district’s two traditional high schools last year, essentially creating schools within schools. Each academy has its own administrators, counselor and teachers, providing those young high schoolers with extra support. The freshman academies provide students with goal setting, career exploration, specialized supports, guidance and instruction focused on individual growth and success.

Research shows that students who aren’t successful in ninth grade are twice as likely to drop out of high school.

“We saw terrific results in just the first year of our ninth-grade academies,” Mohip said.

A majority of those ninth-graders -- 93 percent at East and 94 percent at Chaney -- earned all of the required core credits during their freshman year, 2017-18

That compares to 61 percent at East and 87 percent at Chaney for the 2016-17 school year.