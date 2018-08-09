Still smoking cigars? These work pals created mobile lounge just for you

POLAND

After being out on the road for days laying asphalt in Pennsylvania, all Dave Ladigo wanted was to get home, sit on his patio and light up a cigar.

Today, that after-work tradition has blossomed into a side venture for Ladigo and his friend and co-owner Marc Len in the form of Cut and Toast Premium Cigars.

Unlike its brick-and-mortar counterparts, Cut and Toast Premium Cigars is a mobile shop — the entire store is operated from a trailer — and caters to events such as festivals, weddings, private parties and golf outings.

Len — who was around cigars his entire life, thanks to his father partaking — and Ladigo met working at a local uniform company and, after discovering their mutual hobby, began discussing the potential to turn it into a side business.

While the idea of a mobile cigar shop isn’t totally novel, Len and Ladigo spent half a year designing and hand crafting the look of their trailer with the hopes of capturing the “hardwood and brown leather” look of classic cigar lounges.

To do so, the men used cedar wood to build the structure’s interior frame, ceiling beams and the shop’s exterior counter. Stonework tiles — real stone — line the shop’s back wall, and the ceiling is covered with a convincing plastic facsimile of late 1800s tin tiling.

