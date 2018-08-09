Rickie Fowler has lead at PGA Championship

ST. LOUIS — Rickie Fowler is leading the PGA Championship at 5-under par after 17 holes at Bellerive Country Club.

In second place at golf's last professional major of the year are Austin Cook Ian Poulter and Steward Cink, all at 3-under par.

Tiger Woods, who got off to a rocky start with a double bogey and bogey in his first two holes, is at 1-over par, tied for 35th place.