Police: Man stabbed to death at Philadelphia train station
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man was fatally stabbed in an early morning attack at a city train station.
Police say the stabbing occurred about 3 a.m. today on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority regional train platform in the city’s downtown area.
The victim was stabbed multiple times all over his body before the attacker fled the scene.
Police say the victim did not have any identification and is believed to be homeless. The attack at Jefferson Station was caught on video.
Authorities closed a section of the station for their investigation.
