METRO DIGEST || OH WOW! adult event

OH WOW! adult event

YOUNGSTOWN

OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology is closed to the general public Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to prepare for its annual adult-only fundraiser, The Science of Brewing, from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are required and still available at: http://ohwowkids.org/support/fundraising-events/.

Guests will sip tastings from Jackie O’s Brewery, Birdfish Brewing Company, Modern Methods Brewing Company, Paladin Brewing, Noble Creature Cask House, Luva Bella Winery, Vintage Estate Wine & Beer & Youngstown Vodka while enjoying food provided by Avalon Downtown, Inspired Catering by Kravitz’s and V2 Wine Bar & Trattoria.

Live entertainment by Spirit of the Bear, a “MAKE” experience, a mystery bag auction and a silent auction featuring local and regional experiences will round out the night. All proceeds support free educational programs at OH WOW!

Cancer screenings

YOUNGSTOWN

Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley, in support of its mission to improve the health of the community, is offering free prostate cancer screenings at four upcoming community events.

Prostate specific antigen (PSA) blood draws are available on a first-come, first-served basis to men 40 and older from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday during the African-American Male Wellness Walk, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 26 during Panerathon. Both events are at the Covelli Centre, downtown.

PSA blood draws and digital rectal exams are available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Warren City Health Department, 258 E. Market St., Warren. To register, call 330-841-2596.

PSA blood draws are also available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 23 during the Fuel the Fight Car Show at Boardman High School, 7777 Glenwood Ave., Boardman. Pre-registration is not required.

Toolbox Workshop

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor will host the final session of the summer Toolbox Workshop: Collection Management Series from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the center, 151 W. Wood St.

Speaker is Sherri Goudy, Ohio History Service Corps representative for Region 7 from the Logan County History Center in Bellefontaine. The session explores the best storage practices for both archives and collection, how to protect your collection from potential pests and threats and where to get necessary materials.

The program is free. For information or to reserve your seats, contact M. Carmella Cadusale at mccadusale.americorps@outlook.com or 330-941-3459.

Firefighters stumble across car on fire

YOUNGSTOWN

Firefighters returning from a fire on the South Side early Wednesday stumbled across a man on the West Side watching a car that was on fire.

Firefighters on Engine 3 were retuning to their station about 3:20 a.m. when they saw the car on Imperial Street on the side of the road fully engulfed, and a man was standing there watching.

The fire was quickly put out, and police were notified because of the man standing in the street, reports said.

Blazes at homes

YOUNGSTOWN

Firefighters early Wednesday battled blazes within an hour of each other on different sides of town.

About 2:20 a.m., crews arriving at a vacant 418 W. Delason Ave. home on the South Side found the home already fully engulfed, and they immediately began operations to protect neighboring homes. Damage was listed at $6,000, a total loss.

About 2:35 a.m., crews were called to a vacant 130 S. Forest Ave. home on the East Side, where they found a fire on the front porch that spread to the second floor. Damage there is also listed at $6,000.