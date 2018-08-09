Officer tases 11-year-old girl

Associated Press

CINCINNATI

A Cincinnati police officer tased an 11-year-old girl who police say was stealing from a supermarket.

Police said the incident happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday at a Kroger in Cincinnati. Authorities said the officer suspected the girl was using a backpack to shoplift when he approached her. Police said the girl resisted and fled before she was tased.

The girl was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and released to a guardian.

Police have charged the girl with theft and obstruction of justice.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac has opened an investigation. According to the department’s policy, Tasers can be used on people who are at least 7 years old.

Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman said there should be a “complete investigation.”